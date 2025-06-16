Dunipace diver sinks to the depths to raise cash for good cause

By James Trimble
Published 16th Jun 2025, 13:50 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 13:58 BST
A brave diver will be plunging into the depths of the “Blue Well” – the world’s longest underwater cave – in an attempt to coin in £3000 for Maggie’s cancer centres.

Alan Purcell, who comes from Dunipace, will be heading to Spain in August to take part in a cave diving challenge for the vital charity.

Father-of-four Alan, a member of the Cave Diving Group of Great Britain (CDG), said: “I’ll be covering 10km underwater in the flooded passages of the world’s longest cave dive – Pozo Azul, known as the Blue Well. Pozo Azul is longer than the height of Mount Everest.

"I hope to raise £3000 for Maggies in memory of my parents and two of my closest friends. I’m the only Scottish representative of an international team from Andorra, Australia, Spain and the UK.

Alan Purcell will be cave diving in Spain later his year to raise funds for Maggie's cancer centres (Picture: Submitted)

"Many of the divers I am supporting were involved in Thai cave rescue back in 2018.”

