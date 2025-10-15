Dunipace daredevil Alan set to give talks on fundraising and cave diving exploits

A cave diver who helped raise over £4000 for Maggie’s cancer centres with a plunge into the depths of the “Blue Well” in Spain is continuing to coin in cash for the charity with a series of talks.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Purcell, from Dunipace, was in Spain back in August to take part in the cave diving challenge for the vital charity which ended up doing even more good than he first anticipated.

The father-of-four, a member of the Cave Diving Group of Great Britain (CDG), covered 10km underwater in the flooded passages of the world’s longest cave dive – Pozo Azul, known as the “Blue Well”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan, who carried out the challenge in memory of his parents and two of his closest friends, was the only Scottish representative of an international team from Andorra, Australia, Spain and the UK.

Alan Purcell will be giving talks about his cave diving exploits in Spain which helped raise over £4000 for Maggie's cancer centres (Picture: Submitted)

“Many people climb mountains, or walk to Land’s End,” said Alan. “I wanted to combine an activity that I could do and try to do something worthwhile that would help people.

"I knew I would be assisting a group of cave divers out in Spain in the largest exploration of its kind in the world and saw that as a great opportunity. I knew I would cover a combined distance of about 10km underwater during my time as a support diver so though I would try to get people to sponsor me, 30p per metre with the end goal of raising £3000 – or enough to cover the running of one Maggie’s centre for one day.

“I’m really happy to announce not only have we hit the original target, we have smashed it by raising £4000.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan said he’s not ready to stop his fund raising endeavours yet and has been giving a series of talks – which have been very well attended – about the big dive in Spain and cave diving in general.

Two talks will be taking place in the Falkirk area later this month – in Larbert Library from 6.30pm on Monday, October 27 and Denny Westpark Church from 7pm on Tuesday, October 28.

Both events are free to attend with the option for people to give a donation to the cause.

Visit the website for more information on Alan’s dive.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.