Dunipace daredevil Alan set to give talks on fundraising and cave diving exploits
Alan Purcell, from Dunipace, was in Spain back in August to take part in the cave diving challenge for the vital charity which ended up doing even more good than he first anticipated.
The father-of-four, a member of the Cave Diving Group of Great Britain (CDG), covered 10km underwater in the flooded passages of the world’s longest cave dive – Pozo Azul, known as the “Blue Well”.
Alan, who carried out the challenge in memory of his parents and two of his closest friends, was the only Scottish representative of an international team from Andorra, Australia, Spain and the UK.
“Many people climb mountains, or walk to Land’s End,” said Alan. “I wanted to combine an activity that I could do and try to do something worthwhile that would help people.
"I knew I would be assisting a group of cave divers out in Spain in the largest exploration of its kind in the world and saw that as a great opportunity. I knew I would cover a combined distance of about 10km underwater during my time as a support diver so though I would try to get people to sponsor me, 30p per metre with the end goal of raising £3000 – or enough to cover the running of one Maggie’s centre for one day.
“I’m really happy to announce not only have we hit the original target, we have smashed it by raising £4000.”
Alan said he’s not ready to stop his fund raising endeavours yet and has been giving a series of talks – which have been very well attended – about the big dive in Spain and cave diving in general.
Two talks will be taking place in the Falkirk area later this month – in Larbert Library from 6.30pm on Monday, October 27 and Denny Westpark Church from 7pm on Tuesday, October 28.
Both events are free to attend with the option for people to give a donation to the cause.
Visit the website for more information on Alan’s dive.