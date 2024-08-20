Dunipace dad and lad take on West Highland Way to coin in cash for Strathcarron Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dad admitted he was overwhelmed with pride for his “no quit” nine-year-old son after their arduous 10-day fund raising trek along the West Highland Way.

Jason Murray, 39, was full of admiration for his boy, Dunipace Primary School pupil Cory, who joined him every step of the way on their 96-mile long odyssey in aid of Strathcarron Hospice last month.

Jason’s dad Tommy Murray sadly died from cancer at the age of 52 ten years ago and spent his last days in Strathcarron Hospice – a fact not lost on his son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My dad did the West Highland Way with his father and we were supposed to do it, but never managed. Cory said he would like to do it, so we took 10 days to cover the distance.

Jason Murray and son Cory, 9, hand over a cheque for £910 to Strathcarron Hospice community campaign coordinator Marion Blaney(Picture: Michael Gillen)

"When we were a few days into it we thought it would be good to be raising money for someone and we thought about Strathcarron Hospice. We aimed to get around £200, but it just kept going and going and we ended up raising nearly £1000 – it’s been brilliant.

"It’s a personal thing for us because they helped my dad and we know what a great job they do. They are quite local to us and it’s just such a brilliant cause.”

Jason filmed the duo’s adventures for his Jason About Facebook page, so people could keep track of their progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a real labour of love and something to make memories with Cory. He did enjoy it – but it was really tough going for him at times and there were a couple of days he had to do 14 miles, while on other days we were doing about seven or eight miles.

“He fell a couple of times and skint his knees and I would say to him ‘if this is getting too tough for you we can stop’, but he never quit. He would just pick himself back up and keep going.

"I was quite overwhelmed at the end of it about just how proud I am of him.”

Now young Cory has his sights set on the 76-mile Roy Roy Way for he and his dad’s next school holiday adventure.

Visit Jason’s Facebook page for more information on father and son’s epic trek.