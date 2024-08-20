Dunipace dad and lad take on West Highland Way to coin in cash for Strathcarron Hospice
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jason Murray, 39, was full of admiration for his boy, Dunipace Primary School pupil Cory, who joined him every step of the way on their 96-mile long odyssey in aid of Strathcarron Hospice last month.
Jason’s dad Tommy Murray sadly died from cancer at the age of 52 ten years ago and spent his last days in Strathcarron Hospice – a fact not lost on his son.
“My dad did the West Highland Way with his father and we were supposed to do it, but never managed. Cory said he would like to do it, so we took 10 days to cover the distance.
"When we were a few days into it we thought it would be good to be raising money for someone and we thought about Strathcarron Hospice. We aimed to get around £200, but it just kept going and going and we ended up raising nearly £1000 – it’s been brilliant.
"It’s a personal thing for us because they helped my dad and we know what a great job they do. They are quite local to us and it’s just such a brilliant cause.”
Jason filmed the duo’s adventures for his Jason About Facebook page, so people could keep track of their progress.
“It was a real labour of love and something to make memories with Cory. He did enjoy it – but it was really tough going for him at times and there were a couple of days he had to do 14 miles, while on other days we were doing about seven or eight miles.
“He fell a couple of times and skint his knees and I would say to him ‘if this is getting too tough for you we can stop’, but he never quit. He would just pick himself back up and keep going.
"I was quite overwhelmed at the end of it about just how proud I am of him.”
Now young Cory has his sights set on the 76-mile Roy Roy Way for he and his dad’s next school holiday adventure.
Visit Jason’s Facebook page for more information on father and son’s epic trek.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.