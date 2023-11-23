Kind-hearted shoppers are being encouraged to donate as retailer Dunelm launches its Delivering Joy in Falkirk.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its fourth year, the campaign aims to help people who may not otherwise receive a gift to open on Christmas Day.

The idea is simple – customers can collect a tag from the Dunelm store at the Central Retail Park with a gift request from a local good cause, including schools, care homes, refuges, and charities. Customers are asked to return the tag, attached to a gift which can be from any retailer, and Dunelm will ensure the gift is delivered before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Generous members of the Falkirk community have already been hard at work supporting the important cause, with hundreds of tags already collected and lot’s more set to be picked up in the coming weeks.

Dunelm has again launched its Joy of Giving campaign in its Falkirk store. Pic: Contributed

This year, Dunelm Falkirk is supporting various local schools.

Last year’s campaign saw the number of donated gifts across the UK soar from 20,000 to more than 60,000 and this year looks likely to top that. Social media posts showcasing some of the gift request tags have already gone viral, as Dunelm Community Facebook members shared with friends and family to encourage them get involved in the heartwarming campaign.

With many thousands of likes already and some stores already having had all their first wave of tags collected within just days of the campaign launching, the hope is that this year Dunelm will be able to deliver more joy than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trees and tags are already in the Falkirk Dunelm store and, like last year, Dunelm store colleagues have noticed that many of the requests are incredibly simple, suggesting that the potential recipients are still struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Children have been asking for new underwear, teddies and hair bobbles for school, amongst other items. Last year, store colleagues noticed many people put winter essentials at the top of their wish lists with items such as hats, scarves, socks, toiletries and festive food items like selection boxes in high demand.

As part of its Delivering Joy initiatives, Dunelm Falkirk will be supporting Langlees Primary School, Slamannan Primary School and Graeme High School.

Richard Hay, store coach at Dunelm Falkirk said: “Following the incredible success of the Delivering Joy campaign over the last three years we can’t wait to see what this year brings. We’ve already had such a positive reaction from the local community and it looks likely to continue into the upcoming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve already had such a positive reaction from the local community, so, this year, we want to help deliver even more joy to people in Falkirk, who, without the generosity of our community, may otherwise go without gifts this Christmas.

“We can’t wait to receive the gifts and deliver these to some of the incredible causes and wonderful local people that have requested them.”

This year, customers can also give an online gift through Dunelm’s charity partner, Mind, with money donated helping to fund information booklets about mental health, fund Mind’s trained Infoline team and provide support through Side by Side, Mind’s online community.