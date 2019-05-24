Duncarron’s magnificent weekend of medieval merriment

A long held dream was realised in wild woods of the Carron Valley last weekend when the fortified medieval village of Duncarron was officially opened for business.

Performers from around the world – including Aztecs, Maoris, Aborigines and Cree – gathered in the lovingly recreated 11th century settlement to help launch Scotland’s newest living history attraction.

Duncarron, which means “stronghold on the Carron”, is run by heritage group the Clanranald Trust and covers 20-acres – featuring a lookout tower, longhouse, cabins and workshops, all built using traditional medieval construction materials such as wooden dowels and pegs.

Other attractions include the battering ram from the Ridley Scott blockbuster Robin Hood, donated by actor Russell Crowe from the set of the film, and a working trebuchet catapult donated by the crew of Netflix’s Outlaw King, along with authentic replica weapons, costumes and equipment.

Charlie Allan, Clanranald Trust founder, said: “I’ve had a dream of creating a historical experience like this for more than 20 years. It has taken a little longer than I’d ever anticipated.

“We had a lot of good feedback from the weekend and a couple of thousand visitors attended despite the weather. The visiting tribes were very enthusiastic and their performances were well received.”

“Now we are able to open Duncarron up to visits from schools and tourists through the week. It will also be able to be used as a location for film and television productions in the future and has already featured in scenes from Rise of the Clans and Norsemen.”

