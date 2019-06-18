Dull weather cannot hide sunshine smiles in Kincardine

The sun might have gone AWOL but Kincardine Gala day still gave people of all ages plenty of reasons to cheer last weekend.

One of the biggest cheers was reserved for the crowning of Tulliallan Primary School’s Carly Weldon in Burnside Park following a colourful parade which passed through Station Road, Elphinstone Street, Standalane and Kellywood, Toll Road and Kirk Street.

Having already experienced a week of entertainment – including a pet show and family night – the villagers really let their hair down and enjoyed all the fun of the fair to mark P7 pupil Carly’s big moment.