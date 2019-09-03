Duck race fun to raise cash for Grangemouth rose garden

Green fingered folk have organised an event featuring yellow plastic ducks to coin in cash for red roses.

Members of the Rose Garden Regeneration Group, who are looking to fund the upgrade of Grangemouth’s Zetland Park flower display, will be holding a sponsored duck race from 10am on Saturday, featuring 600 of the little plastic quackers flowing along the Grange Burn at the Abbots Road bridge.

A group spokesperson said: “Zetland Park’s Rose Garden has traditionally been a peaceful and very popular corner in which to stroll, sit, chat or generally just enjoy the tranquillity and admire the lovely roses. Over recent years the local authority has found it more and more difficult to provide the level of maintenance required.

“The Rose Garden today is a poor reflection of its former beauty, and some serious investment is required to replace the ageing rose stock, and tidy up and maintain the surrounding borders.

“It is our aim, in tandem with Falkirk Council to raise funds for this purpose.”