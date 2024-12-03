Drunken 'missing person' calls police 'eedjits' and aims a kick at officer in Falkirk street

A “missing person” turned out to be drunk and “confrontational” when police caught up with her in the street.

Lauren Murray, 30, called officers “eedjits” and threatened to punch them in the throat, warning them she was going to “kick off” of they did not let her go.

She then proceeded to do just that, attempting to kick one officer on the leg.

Murray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and assaulting a police officer in Tanners Road and Arnothill Gardens, Falkirk on September 4.

Procurator fiscal depute Janet Macdonald said: “It was 10.20pm when a witness contacted police to report the accused as missing. At 11.20pm that same evening police traced the accused to Tanner Road, Falkirk.

"At this time she was noted to be under the influence of alcohol and was confrontational with officers. She threatened to run off and was shouting and swearing at officers, calling them ‘eedjits’.

"She warned them ‘I’m going to kick off if you don’t let go of me’, ‘I’ll fit you here the now – let me go you idiot, I’ll punch you in the throat’ and ‘I swear I’ll punch youse’.

"At 11.35pm she was arrested and attempted to kick a female police officer on the leg.”

The court heard Murray had “very little recollection” of the incident.

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Murray, Arnothill Gardens, for six months to May 29 next year to see if she could be of good behaviour in that time.