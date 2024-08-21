Drug deaths on the rise as Falkirk Council top Stirling and Clacks totals combined

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk has more drug related deaths in the last 13 years than the combined total suffered by other Forth Valley areas Stirling and Clackmannan over the same period.

According to the latest statistics published by the National Records of Scotland, a total of 333 people have died due to drugs in the Falkirk Council area from 2010 to 2023, this compares to 186 in the nearby Stirling Council area and 125 in the Clackmannanshire Council area over the same period.

All three areas fall under NHS Forth Valley and Falkirk suffered its highest drug death toll in 2018 when 43 people lost their lives, while Stirling saw its most drug deaths back in 2020 when 31 people lost their lives and Clackmannanshire suffered 15 deaths in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Falkirk there was a rise of 13 drug deaths between 2022 and 2023 from 23 to 36.

Drug deaths in the Falkirk Council area saw a sharp rise from 2022 to 2023(Picture: Sean Bell, National World)

Phillip Heaton, lead officer for Falkirk Alcohol and Drug Partnership, said: “Every drug death is preventable, making the latest figures heartbreaking for our local communities and people affected by the impact of drug use.

“Falkirk’s rise in drug-related deaths can be attributed to an increase in the number of male deaths. This is a similar experience across Scotland, as we know that males are twice as likely to have a drug misuse death than females.

“We are working with people affected by drug and alcohol use to shape our approach in Falkirk, recently establishing a lived-experience panel to ensure the right support is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will improve access to the full range of treatment options and help us consider how we deliver community support, residential rehabilitation, and peer-to-peer recovery networks. Together, we are confident we can reduce drug and alcohol related harm.

“In the last year, Falkirk Alcohol and Drug Partnership has made considerable progress towards the implementation of Medication Assisted Treatment Standards, which allow for faster access to important treatment options such as substitute prescribing, residential rehabilitation, and support from keyworkers.

“We are working closely with partners and communities to build more effective pathways into treatment as well as establishing processes which help us better understand why drug-related deaths are occurring within our communities.”

In Scotland, 1172 people died due to drug misuse in 2023 – an increase of 121 deaths compared with 2022. This is the second lowest number of drug misuse deaths since 2017, with 2022 seeing the lowest number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, drug misuse deaths are more common than they were in 2000. After adjusting for age, the rate of drug misuse deaths were 4.2 times as high in 2023 than 2000.

The average age of drug misuse deaths has also increased from 32 to 45 since 2000.

Opiates and opioids, including heroin, morphine and methadone were implicated in 80 per cent of all deaths, with almost nine out of 10 drug misuse deaths classified as accidental poisonings – seven per cent classed as intentional self-poisonings.

Glasgow City and Dundee City had the highest rates of drug misuse deaths while East Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire had the lowest.

Anyone concerned about the impact of drug or alcohol use can visit the website or contact the Forth Valley Recovery Service on 0808 196 2188 for information and advice.