An information session on a proposed new banking hub for Bo'ness takes place next week.

A drop-in information event will take place in the town on Tuesday, September 3 offering the chance to find out more about the new hub, which will bring cash and everyday banking services to the community.

The event, which has been organised by Cash Access UK, comes after earlier this year it was confirmed that a Banking Hub would be coming to Bo’ness following a request from the local community.

In May, Nick Quin, head of financial inclusion at LINK, said: “Access to cash remains really important for many people across Scotland. We’re always pleased to hear from the local community about their high street. That’s why we visited Bo’ness earlier year and we’re pleased to confirm that a new hub will now be delivered.”

Banking hubs are shared banking spaces, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone.

The hub will consist of a counter service, operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy. The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

The drop-in session will take place in Food@34, 34a South Street from 10am to noon on Tuesday, September 3.