The Driving Force was set up in 2005 to provide free transport to medical appointments using volunteer drivers who use their own cars for people living with cancer in the Bonnybridge, Denny and Banknock areas.

It takes them to hospital, GP and dental appointments, as well as treatment sessions. Relatives or friends are welcome to come along to provide the patient with support.

The charity’s volunteer drivers also take people to their three-times weekly kidney dialysis sessions.

The Driving Force fundraisers present the charity with a cheque for over £2100 to continue their good work.

Dr Bridget McCalister, the charity’s secretary, said: “Our drivers provide free, friendly and reliable door to door transport and will take people to reception desks and wait with them, if that’s needed. When someone is admitted to hospital or the hospice they can take visitors to see them.”

The need for the service provided has never been greater said the charity with fewer people now eligible to use hospital transport and public transport not always suitable, while taxis are expensive.

"Our service massively decreases the stress of attending hospital,” said Dr McCalister. “The reliability of our service, having the contact details of their driver and drivers phoning the day before journeys gives confidence at a time when little in life is certain.”

Many of the volunteers involved have experienced cancer themselves and ensures there is real empathy with the patients and their relatives.

For the last five years The Driving Force has offered a range of free services for those with cancer and their families – people don’t need to be using the transport service to access. Hairdressing, nail cutting, manicures and pedicures are available to those having radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and until their hair or nails are back to normal. All these services are offered in people’s homes with the hairdressers also able to offer advice on wigs if needed.

Also offered in a person’s home are complementary therapies such as massage, relaxation, reflexology and Reiki and available to anyone having cancer treatment and to anyone living with cancer who is finding life a challenge.

Finally, the charity runs regular mindfulness courses for people living with cancer and their family members. Again, drivers are provided when needed.

Dr McCalister added: “Even though The Driving Force has been helping people living with cancer in Denny and Bonnybridge for nearly 20 years there are still local people who could benefit from all they do, but who don’t know it’s there to help reduce some of the stress they’re experiencing. We are desperately keen to be there every step of the way for anyone who needs us.

"We are always keen to hear from people who would like to join the fantastic team of volunteers. Full training is provided and all expenses are reimbursed.”

The charity has twice received recognition for Outstanding Contribution to Health and Wellbeing at the Falkirk Volunteering Awards and in 2014 received STV’s Real Heroes Community Group Award.

