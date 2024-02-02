Driving Force: Charity receives cheque after concert in Bonnybridge church
Driving Force provides volunteer drivers to take people who live in Bonnybridge, Banknock and Denny for treatment and appointments out with the area.
This week the charity was presented with a cheque for £800 which was half the cash raised from a Carols by Candlelight concert held in Bonnybridge St Helen’s Church in December. The other £800 will go towards church funds.
Choirs from both Bonnybridge and Antonine primary schools took part in the concert and pupils from both came along to Friday’s cheque presentation.
Pictured: are:Jacqueline McLaughlin, headteacher at Antonine Primary; Myra Menzies, church elder; David McMillan, trustee Driving Force; Ian Baillie, locum minister; and Debbie Calderwood, headteacher Bonnybridge Primary with pupils from both schools.
Driving Force was set up in 2005 to provide free transport to medical appointments using volunteer who use their own cars for people living with cancer in the Bonnybridge, Denny and Banknockareas.
It takes them to hospital, GP and dental appointments, as well as treatment sessions. Relatives or friends are welcome to come along to provide the patient with support.
They also take people to their three-times weekly kidney dialysis sessions.
The need for the service provided has never been greater said the charity with fewer people now eligible to use hospital transport and public transport not always suitable, while taxis are expensive.
Dr Bridget McCalister, the charity’s secretary said: "Our service massively decreases the stress of attending hospital.
“The reliability of our service, having the contact details of their driver and drivers phoning the day before journeys gives confidence at a time when little in life is certain.”