The charity Driving Force is hosting the event in St Helen's church hall in Dunure Street, Bonnybridge from 10am to noon. Organise promise there will be lots of excellent home baking and good chat on offer.

Set up in 2005, Driving Force provides free transport to for people living with cancer to their medical appointments using volunteer drivers, driving their own cars. Their relatives or friends are welcome to travel with them.

Their drivers also take people from the same area to their three times a week kidney dialysis sessions.

There will be coffee, tea and a bake sale at the fundraiser on Saturday.