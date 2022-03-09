Driver, 29, dies three weeks after A883 road crash
A man has died three weeks after being seriously injured in a road crash in Falkirk.
Police have also confirmed that a woman has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.
It follows a crash on the A883 near to Headswood Mains Farm when a white Vauxhall Corsa travelling east left the road on Sunday, February 13.
Bryan Webster, the 29-year old driver, sustained critical injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh.
He passed away on Monday.
Two others were injured in the crash.
A 33-year old man sustained serious but not life threatening injuries, and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.
A 28-year-old woman with minor injuries was treated at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
The road remained closed until the early hours of the next morning.
A Police Scotland statement said: “A 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with road traffic offences."