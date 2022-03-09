Driver, 29, dies three weeks after A883 road crash

Police have also confirmed that a woman has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

It follows a crash on the A883 near to Headswood Mains Farm when a white Vauxhall Corsa travelling east left the road on Sunday, February 13.

Bryan Webster, the 29-year old driver, sustained critical injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pic: TSPL

He passed away on Monday.

Two others were injured in the crash.

A 33-year old man sustained serious but not life threatening injuries, and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

A 28-year-old woman with minor injuries was treated at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The road remained closed until the early hours of the next morning.

A Police Scotland statement said: “A 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with road traffic offences."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.