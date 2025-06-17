Dram fine day: Residents enjoy company's new limited edition whisky at Airth care home

By James Trimble
Published 17th Jun 2025, 16:47 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 07:09 BST
A resident at a local care home enjoyed a special Father’s Day treat with his family when he had a nip of a care home provider’s new whisky creation.

Meallmore Ltd recently developed a limited-edition whisky and residents across all 26 of the firm’s care homes – including Airthrey Care Home in Airth – were invited to share a taste with loved ones to celebrate.

William Teed was among the first to enjoy a dram of the limited-edition whisky along with his son David and grandson Rory at a special event at Airthrey Care Home on Sunday.

The artwork on the label of the bottles – which shows Leven Beach – was designed by Leven Beach Care Home resident John Picken, 91.

The Teed family enjoy a dram of the new whisky at Airthrey Care Home (Picture: Submitted)

Michelle Ruiz-Beltran, care home manager at Airthrey Care Home, said: “We take every opportunity to celebrate special days, so it was lovely to have the Meallmore whisky tasting as something a little different to mark Father’s Day this year.”

