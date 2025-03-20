Drainage works and fish rescue underway ahead of Forth and Clyde Canal lock gate replacements

A rescue operation is underway on the Forth and Clyde Canal to catch its gilled inhabitants ahead of works to repair lock gates.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Forth Rivers Trust have been electrofishing on the section of the waterway between Lock 15 and Lock 16, where the water has been drained.

They are recovering fish and moving them further along the canal as part of wildlife preservation work being carried out by Scottish Canals before work starts on its locks refurbishment programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams could be seen recovering fish on this stretch on Wednesday, and Scottish Canals say work will start next week on lowering the waters and relocating fish between Locks 11 and 15.

The Forth and Clyde Canal has been drained between Lock 15 and Lock 16. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

In a post on Facebook, Scottish Canals said: “We’re working with contractor Mackenzie Construction to install a bypass around the lock, and we’ll be replacing the lock gates all along the Falkirk Flight of the canal throughout the year.

"Today, we started the fish rescue between locks 16 and 15. The team at Forth Rivers Trust are leading this work to relocate the fish to other parts of the canal ahead of works.

"Next week, work will start to lower the waters and relocate those swimming the waters between locks 15 and 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are a variety of fish species in the Forth and Clyde – tench, perch, pike, carp among them.

The Forth Rivers Trust are electrofishing to recover fish and move them further along the canal. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"Memorably, in 2010, a carp weighing in at 34lb 12oz was caught by Ben Mir near to Partick Thistle!”

Scottish Canals also reminded anyone who is fishing on the canal network that all fish must be returned to the water alive and unharmed.

A programme to replace and refurbish 11 locks along the Falkirk Flight of the Forth and Clyde is being undertaken by Scottish Canals over the course of 2025 and early 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 22 million visitors to the canals, towpaths and attractions like the Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpies each year, by replacing the lock gates and the related upgrades, Scottish Canals say it will make sure the waterway not only remains open for navigation but also remains in a safe state of repair for all visitors for several decades to come.

The fish are being relocated before work starts on a programme to refurbish the locks along the Falkirk Flight of the Forth and Clyde. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

More than £5 million is being invested in the major programme of works between lock three at Grangemouth and Lock 16 at Camelon in the coming year.

A stretch of the canal towpath is currently closed, with a diversion in place, as the works are being carried out.

For more information visit the Scottish Canals website