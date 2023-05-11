News you can trust since 1845
Dr Lachlan Munro: Former Denny High pupil has book on prominent political figure published in paperback

A historian and author who grew up in Longcroft has had his most recent book released in paperback.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 11th May 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 16:10 BST

Dr Lachlan Munro is a former student of Denny High School, where he was eventually the vice-captain. He holds first class honours degrees in History and Politics, and a PhD in History from the University of Glasgow.

Lachie as he is known to many, has lived most of his adult life in London, although he retains many ties to Scotland. He is currently a research fellow at the National Library of Scotland in Edinburgh and is a regular speaker at local heritage and history groups throughout Scotland.

His wife Lesley has recently retired as a senior editor in The House of Lords, and their son Rory is a bio-physicist in France.

Historian and author, Dr. Lachlan ‘Lachie’ Munro, with his latest biography, ‘R. B. Cunninghame Graham & ScotlandHistorian and author, Dr. Lachlan ‘Lachie’ Munro, with his latest biography, ‘R. B. Cunninghame Graham & Scotland
Lachie’s latest biography, R. B. Cunninghame Graham & Scotland’, which was shortlisted for The Best Scottish History Book of 2022, has just been released in paperback by Edinburgh University Press.

Cunninghame Graham, who was Laird of Gartmore, was one of the most prominent Scots of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. A gaucho in Argentina, and later a radical Member of Parliament and prolific author, a founder of the Labour party, and first President of the National Party of Scotland, he died in Buenos Aires in 1936, and is buried in the Lake of Menteith.

As a reminder of home, Lachie proudly displays a stone unicorn’s head that once adorned the former Falkirk Town Hall in Upper Newmarket Street. It was damaged in the building’s demolition, but he has recently had its horn restored to its former glory.

