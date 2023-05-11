Dr Lachlan Munro is a former student of Denny High School, where he was eventually the vice-captain. He holds first class honours degrees in History and Politics, and a PhD in History from the University of Glasgow.

Lachie as he is known to many, has lived most of his adult life in London, although he retains many ties to Scotland. He is currently a research fellow at the National Library of Scotland in Edinburgh and is a regular speaker at local heritage and history groups throughout Scotland.

His wife Lesley has recently retired as a senior editor in The House of Lords, and their son Rory is a bio-physicist in France.

Historian and author, Dr. Lachlan ‘Lachie’ Munro, with his latest biography, ‘R. B. Cunninghame Graham & Scotland

Lachie’s latest biography, R. B. Cunninghame Graham & Scotland’, which was shortlisted for The Best Scottish History Book of 2022, has just been released in paperback by Edinburgh University Press.

Cunninghame Graham, who was Laird of Gartmore, was one of the most prominent Scots of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. A gaucho in Argentina, and later a radical Member of Parliament and prolific author, a founder of the Labour party, and first President of the National Party of Scotland, he died in Buenos Aires in 1936, and is buried in the Lake of Menteith.

