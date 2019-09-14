Downton Tabby backs charity’s Will bequest request

Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan has teamed up with SSPCA cat Oscar to ask supporters to leave the charity a gift in their will.

Phyllis, who plays Mrs Hughes in the award-winning ITV show - and stars in the new Downton movie -makes the appeal in a new TV advert designed to highlight the work carried out by the charity across Scotland.

The Scottish actress said: “I’m over the moon to be able to give a voice to the injured, abused and abandoned animals who come in to the care of the Scottish SPCA.

“I loved meeting Oscar, my feline co-star for the advert.

“The rescue and rehoming centre team adore him, as does everyone who visits the centre”.

She added: “It’s a charity that has always held a very special place in my heart.

“They do such an amazing, wide range of work and care for a variety of animals, from dogs and cats to birds and wildlife.

“The work includes the free ‘Prevention through Education’ programme that reaches about 250,000 school pupils each year”.

She added: “The Society’s inspectors and animal rescue officers respond to 90,000 incidents every year even though they receive no government funding.

“They also help bring those guilty of animal welfare crimes to justice.

“The charity needs £44,000 each day to continue the work they do. They rely solely on donations from members of the public.

“I would urge anyone to pledge a gift to the Scottish SPCA in their Will, which means your love for animals will live on and on”.

For further information phone 0800 917 1772.