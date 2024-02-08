Down the drain: Surface water removal plans withdrawn at Falkirk area housing development
and live on Freeview channel 276
Glenesk Homes lodged an application on October 16 last year to commence engineering works to construct surface water drainage at Westquarter Workers Welfare, in Westquarter Avenue, Westquarter.
The firm withdrew the plans on Wednesday, February 7.
The online planning documents stated the proposal had sought to provide surface water drainage infrastructure to serve an affordable housing development at Cedar Crescent, in Westquarter.
The affordable housing development had already received full planning approval on July 14, 2023 and will be delivered by Glenesk Homes on behalf of Link Housing Association.
The residential development is for 17 new homes for affordable rent, comprising a three storey flatted block containing nine dwellings and eight terraced family houses.
The online documents stated: “Various options have been considered for dealing with the treatment of surface water discharge from the residential development and discussions have taken place with Scottish Water to ascertain their requirements.
“The only feasible option is to install filtration treatment and surface water storage structures within the development footprint. This then discharges surface water via a 150mm diameter underground drain, through Westquarter Glen and into Westquarter Burn.
“Discharging into local waterways in this manner is normal practice. It is fully recognised by the applicant Westquarter Glen is a fantastic green asset and is well used and loved by local residents.
“Therefore, the proposed route for the drain has been chosen to minimise any visual and physical impact on Westquarter Glen and the trees within the glen.”