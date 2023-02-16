Double celebrations for Bo'ness family as Lexi is chosen as Fair Queen and brother Kian has an important role too

Eleven-year-old Lexi Scotland has been voted as Queen Elect for this year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival and will be crowned in front of thousands of onlookers in the town’s Glebe Park this summer.

However, she’ll not be the only Scotland on the stage – she’ll be joined on Fair Day by her little brother Kian, 6, after she pulled his name out of the hat to be one of her page boys.

Mum Diane Scotland said: “It’s an honour and Lexi is so happy that her school friends voted for her. She was so shocked and I think it’s just now sinking in and she is getting excited about all the plans leading up to the big day. We’re just so proud of her as I know she wanted it so much.

The siblings will be centre stage on June 30. (Picture: Michael Gillen).

"We’re all excited for Kian to be her page boy as well. Lexi actually picked her wee brother’s name out the hat and she was ecstatic. It’s nice to have them both involved – I just hope they both behave on the day with being siblings!”

Queen elect Lexi, a pupil at St Mary’s Primary in Bo’ness, will be crowned on the big day by former Bo’ness Fair committee secretary Lynne Meikle.

Diane continued: "We’re enjoying seeing how excited she is getting about the experience as well as being very busy putting plans in place.

"Plans are well under way, we’ve seen the dressmaker and the dress for the kirking is being designed. Lexi is trying to put together her ideas of what she’d like her dress for Fair Day to look like, and we’re trying to get somewhere to build the arch. There’s a lot to be done and I know the months are going to fly by.”

Lexi Scotland is the Bo'ness Fair's Queen Elect and her wee brother Kian is one of her page boys. (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Taking on the role of Queen Elect for this year’s Fair Day is not Lexi’s first involvement in the community event, which is the biggest day in the Bo’ness calendar. She has previously been a fairy when she was in primary two, the last time St Mary’s Primary put forward the Fair Queen, and last year Lexi was a flower girl.

And mum Diane says in some ways it didn’t come as a surprise to her and husband Craig, that Lexi has been given the honour of being queen.

She explained: “We actually had a suspicion this might happen and she might be queen. When she was a fairy there were wee things that happened that we thought could be an omen on what was to come. She had the same dressmaker as Queen Zoe that year; they were sitting beside each other in the hairdressers and they had the same date and time of dress showing. At the time I remember thinking it was a sign of what might be to come and now it has come true.”