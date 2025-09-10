Double celebration for Grangemouth dancer at Cowal Highland Gathering

A young Grangemouth dancer celebrated her 20th Highland Dancing Championship win with a double celebration.

There were twice the celebrations for ten-year-old Alyona Stephenson after she achieved a double championship win recently at the Cowal Highland Gathering.

The youngster won the Scottish Open Championship which is open to ten-year-old dancers from across the globe on Thursday, August 28, before managing the double the following day by winning the Scottish National Championship against the best ten-year-olds in Scotland.

Alyona – a P7 pupil at Moray Primary School – has been dancing since she was six and attends the Laura Gregory School of Dance in Polmont.

Speaking about Alyona’s recent success – which saw her achieve her 20th championship win at the games – dancer teacher Laura Gregory said: “I’m so proud of Alyona, she danced beautifully and I love teaching her.”

Cowal Highland Gathering, which is held in Dunoon, is home to the Highland Dancing World Championships each year. It’s one of the world’s largest Highland Games.

Mum Jennifer said Alyona loves dancing a Cowal. She said the competition is “the highlight of her dancing year”.

Jennifer said: "She delighted in watching the best dancers in the world compete on the Saturday, especially three time world champion Eilidh Gammons who retained her world champion title.

"Alyona hopes to qualify one day to dance in the Juvenile World Championship and currently has her sights set on returning to Cowal next year and going to compete in the Canadian Championships in 2027.”

The young dancer’s favourite things about dancing are the friends she has made and the opportunities it gives her to travel to different parts of the world to compete.

To date some of her favourite achievements are winning the North Atlantic Championships in North Carolina and competing in Boston in 2024.

Of course her recent double win at Cowal is also up there.