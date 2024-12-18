Double celebration as Food Train marks third anniversary - and member Mary Hutton turns 90

A charity which provides vital support for elderly people living at home marked two special anniversaries this week.

Food Train marked its third anniversary of working in the Falkirk area – and its first member, Mary Hutton, celebrated her 90th birthday.

Both events were recognised with a special Christmas lunch on Monday.

More than 5500 shopping deliveries have been made in Falkirk by Food Train volunteers ensuring older people do not go without lifeline supplies.

Just over 220 people have benefitted from Food Train’s shopping and befriending services in the area over the past three years.

Mary Hutton was Food Train Falkirk’s first member and acknowledged how it has helped her.

Speaking after she was presented with a special cake by some of the charity’s team, the former nursery nurse said: “I can’t get out on my own to do my shopping. Before Food Train came along, I had to just ask people to get me things.

“During Covid, the WRVS did shopping and then they told me about Food Train – and they take care of everything for me now. They’re great.

“They phone me for my shopping list and the next day it’s delivered. I also use the Friends service.

“Before Food Train, I could sit in the house for a week and not see a soul.”

Food Train helps older people to eat well and live well in their own homes by not only providing the essential shopping supplies they need, but life-improving company along the way – tackling malnutrition and loneliness.

Food Train volunteer Helen Smith knows the important difference this makes, having run her own home care company in Falkirk for 15 years.

She now supports both the charity’s shopping and befriending work and said: “Food Train’s a lifeline. Days like this bring older people together and they’re making friends. That makes such a huge difference.

“The shopping service is amazing too, making sure that they can get all of the fresh food they need to eat well.

“It can be lonely for older people, especially for those with no families, so I love how Food Train spreads happiness. I really enjoy the company of older people, their stories and all of the banter we have.”

On top of the shopping deliveries made, there have been 64 Food Train Friends outings, where older people get to enjoy a trip out and bite to eat together.

Food Train regional manager Amanda Gray is delighted with the impact the charity has made locally in the past three years and is keen to build on that success.

She said: “About 80 per cent of our members live alone. A lot of them don’t have friends or family close by who are able to easily visit. The work that Food Train’s volunteers do is really important for them.

“People tell us that if it wasn’t for our friends groups then they wouldn’t get out of the house. We provide door-to-door transport for them.”

Monday’s Christmas lunch was held at Forth Valley College, with lunch served up by its catering staff and entertainment was provided by Croy Community Choir.

To find out about how Food Train could help you or someone you know, email [email protected] or call 0800 3047924. To register as a volunteer, go to www.thefoodtrain.co.uk.