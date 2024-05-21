Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents and staff at a sheltered housing complex celebrated a very special birthday this month.

Fred Walker turned 104 on May 5 and the landmark occasion was marked with a party thrown by staff from Dorrator Court in Camelon where he has lived since 2011, and colleagues from Denny’s Tygetashaugh Court.

Born in Falkirk in May 1920, Fred grew up in Stirling before travelling the world through a long career in the Royal Air Force – stationed in bases across England, Ireland, West Africa, and the Shetland Islands.

Fred was an aircraft mechanic in the RAF from 1939-45. During this time he met his wife Marjorie at the Royal Air Force Station in Aberdeen and married in June 1944 in Birmingham.

Fred Walker at his 104th birthday party organised by Housing with Care staff in Dorrator Court. Pic: Lisa Evans/Falkirk Council

Returning from wartime service the couple set up home in Mungalhead Road, Bainsford. Fred recalled that he went back to work at Grange foundry in Camelon to finish off his apprenticeship.

Sadly Marjorie died a decade ago.

Since moving to Dorrator Court in 2011, he has continued this adventurous spirit, travelling to Cuba, India to visit the Taj Mahal, and to China to see the Great Wall of China. For his 90th birthday, he even took to the ropes at the Go Ape ziplining centre in Aberfoyle.

Fred continues to live as independently as possible at Dorrator – getting out and about on his electric scooter to run errands or enjoy the canal on sunny days.

Fred Walker turned 104 this month. Pic: Lisa Evans/Falkirk Council

When the weather isn’t so wonderful, he can be found tending to his stamp collection, photography, or catching up with family living in America via skype.

Daughter Janette lives in Washington State and had been due to fly back to Scotland with her family to celebrate her dad’s 100th birthday but the pandemic put paid to those plans.

Instead staff at Dorrator Court organised a surprise outdoor party for him, attended by son Brian from Stenhousemuir, residents and friends he had made during his long life, as well as a piper.

Watch our video to see the celebrations from four years ago.

Along with his son and daughter Fred has four granddaughters, one grandson and several great-grandchildren.

Fred has said he enjoys living at Dorrator and can look back on the happy life that he has had. Alongside his Christian faith and spending his formative years taking part in the Boys’ Brigade, he says his secret to a long life has been drinking plenty of milk.

At the time of his 100th birthday, Dorrator Court’s very own Captain Fred said: “I’ve been very fortunate to have a great life. Looking back I’ve had a wonderful time.

“I’ve travelled the world, as far away as China and India and I’m fortunate to have two lovely children and grandchildren.

“It’s been a good life.”

