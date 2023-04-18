News you can trust since 1845
Doon the Loan drop-in event for communities in Bainsford and Langlees

A project encouraging people to talk more and find out about their district is holding a drop-in event his Saturday.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST

The People’s Parish project is hosting Doon the Loan in Bainsford Community Hall from noon till 3pm on April 22. It aims to celebrate the first year of creative work with the Corra Foundation in Bainsford and Langlees, telling the story of the community.

A photographic exhibition plus oral histories, presentations, historical maps and musical performances will take place. The event will be opened by the Camelon and District Pipe Band and refreshments will be served.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amy Lord, creative fieldworker, said: “The aim of the People's Parish is to inspire and support creative neighbourhood projects in each of Scotland's civil parishes connecting local stories, traditions and cultural memory with the distinct local voices, culture and creativity of our places today. I look forward to another year of working in the district and seeing what creative outcomes we can achieve.”

The drop-in event takes place in Bainsford Community Hall in Davids Loan
For further information call 07776 138674.