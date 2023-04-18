The People’s Parish project is hosting Doon the Loan in Bainsford Community Hall from noon till 3pm on April 22. It aims to celebrate the first year of creative work with the Corra Foundation in Bainsford and Langlees, telling the story of the community.

A photographic exhibition plus oral histories, presentations, historical maps and musical performances will take place. The event will be opened by the Camelon and District Pipe Band and refreshments will be served.

Amy Lord, creative fieldworker, said: “The aim of the People's Parish is to inspire and support creative neighbourhood projects in each of Scotland's civil parishes connecting local stories, traditions and cultural memory with the distinct local voices, culture and creativity of our places today. I look forward to another year of working in the district and seeing what creative outcomes we can achieve.”

The drop-in event takes place in Bainsford Community Hall in Davids Loan