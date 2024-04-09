Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The RNLI crews feature in the second episode of the ninth series of popular TV show Saving Lives at Sea. Entitled Caught Out, it will be screened on BBC Two tonight at 8pm.

It comes in the wake of an incredible milestone for the RNLI, as the charity marked two centuries of lifesaving on March 4 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the occasion, the first episode was guest presented by long-time RNLI supporter Dermot O’Leary, who took a closer look at RNLI crews’ involvement in the Second World War.

A joint rescue between Queensferry and Kinghorn RNLI lifeboats at Cramond Island features on the show.

Nine further episodes in the series return the focus to the lifesaving work of today’s lifeboat crews and lifeguards, featuring footage captured on helmet and boat cameras.

Tonight’s episode sees Queensferry and Kinghorn RNLI crews take part in a dramatic rescue.

In a joint effort at Cramond Island, they rescue a man clinging desperately to a concrete pillar, among other rescue stories from colleagues at other stations and beaches around our coasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kinghorn helm Neil Chalmers said: “Both Queensferry and Kinghorn lifeboats were tasked following a report of a person in the water at Cramond Causeway. This shout was unusual since it was nearing high tide and typically calls like this occur soon after the tide begins flooding.

“Both lifeboats arrived around the same time and crews worked together to recover the man, who was clinging to a concrete pillar.”

Queensferry helm Stuart Ebdy added: “The volunteer crews from each station regularly work and train together and this callout was a great example of teamwork between the stations.

“It’s great to be able to showcase the work we do on TV like this and allow the public to see how their generous donations help us to save lives. We were all looking forward to watching it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filming took place over the past year, with lifeboat crews and lifeguards carrying special cameras and welcoming film-makers into their day-to-day life.

Rescues from the RNLI’s archives are also revisited and we get a glimpse into the everyday lives of the thousands of men and women who give up their time to save lives.