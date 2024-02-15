Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The S6 Linlithgow Academy pupil will likely spend that year in China, working with either children in nursery or primary school – final confirmation of the country will be issued in April.

However, to achieve her dream of spending a gap year abroad, Nia has to raise £7450 to cover her travelling, accommodation and living costs while she’s away.

With that aim in mind, the 17-year-old organised a Burns Supper in Linlithgow Golf Club on Saturday, January 27. Her English tutor Nikki McCleary helped her organise a raffle and auction at the event too.

Nia delivered the Address to the Laddies at the Burns Supper.

Having to pay for the venue and supper before raising any funds, Nia sold 63 tickets, priced £40 each for the event and was astounded by the final tally.

She said: “We managed to raise £3500 from the Burns Supper, raffle and auction which was incredible. I never expected to raise that much with one event.

“We have targets to meet in terms of our fundraising; I’ve definitely met the first one so it’s taken the pressure off a little bit.

“There were several speeches at the supper; I did the Address to the Laddies which, even though I was nervous, got lots of laughs!

The Parkinsons garage and living room are filled with donations, which Nia and her friends have been sorting in preparation for the pop-up shop on Saturday, February 17.

“I’d like to thank everyone who supported the supper and all the local businesses who generously contributed prizes for the raffle and auction. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Among the top prizes was a lodge holiday at Melfort Village near Oban; Nia, her sister Erica (14), who is in S3 at the Academy, and their parents Lewy and Claudine regularly go on holiday there and the owners kindly donated the prize.

A Belvedere F1 Las Vegas Edition 1.75-litre bottle of vodka, released for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix last year, was also donated by Nia’s auntie, Gemma Parkinson, who is the brand’s marketing director.

While Nia has now amassed almost half of her fundraising tally, she is not resting on her laurels.

Her next event is a pop-up shop in the EH49 Hub in the Vennel, Linlithgow, on Saturday, February 17, from 10am to 4pm.

The Parkinsons garage and living room is already stacked with goods!

Nia said: “One of my friends organised a switch last year, where people swap clothes, and that's where the idea came from.

“I started collecting goods for the pop-up shop in December; our living room and garage are already full.

“People have been dropping off donations of clothes, books, toys and bric-a-brac to the house since the start of the year; we've received so many donations that they've completely filled our garage and living room.

“A charity shop moving to smaller premises also donated a lot of items. People have been so generous.

“I've had my friends over after school many times to help sort through it. It's been hard work but I'm excited to open the shop on February 17. Everyone is welcome!”

Funds raised will be added to Nia’s Project Trust fundraising tally.

Having worked in after school clubs, as a volunteer at Linlithgow Primary School since September last year and as a junior gymnastics coach for two years with Linlithgow School of Gymnastics, Nia is looking forward to working with children for a year.

She said: “I’ll be working in a nursery, with P1 or P2 pupils or in youth development. I’ll find out in April but it looks like I’m going to China. It will be an incredible experience, learning about a different culture.

“I’m normally a picky eater so it will be the perfect place to not only expand my horizons but my diet too!”

Nia will also be taking orders for the crochet hats she makes at the pop-up shop so don’t miss it from 10am to 4pm on February 17.