However, he was also often in the limelight for his work on the Forth Road Bridge.

And it is for his work as a civil engineer on the iconic bridge that Hector – who sadly passed away on December 29, 2023, aged 84 – made his final TV appeareance.

If you tune in to Series 15 of Great British Railway Journeys with Michael Portillo on BBC Two tonight (Thursday) at 6.30pm, you’ll be able to see it.

Hector Woodhouse (centre) loved his time with the film crew and thought Michael Portillo was "just charming".

As a young civil engineering student at Heriot Watt University, work experience saw Hector assigned as a bridge chain boy and, after graduation, he worked on its construction until the day the Queen opened it in 1964.

In September 2014, Hector and colleague Alan MacDonald were invited to attend the 50th anniversary event – as two of of the very few surviving engineers.

As the last man standing, in May last year Hector was headhunted for episode nine of the latest Great British Railway Journeys series, from Edinburgh to Queensferry.

His daughter Anne said: “Dad was quite ill by that time but he was determined that he was doing it.

This picture of a young Hector on the bridge was used as he told the story of him and Alan being first to cross the water.

“He had a fantastic day out and thought Michael Portillo was just charming. He was telling the story to everyone for months afterwards.

“Dad knew how to tell a story and the whole crew were hanging on his every word – he had them in the palm of his hands!”

Hector explains how he and Alan became the very first people to walk the entire length of the bridge on a galvanised catwalk – the last two metres had no mesh, only a cable to hang onto with one hand and a foot on another!

The joy he and Alan experienced at being “first across the water” was evident as he tells the story.

Filming took place last May and Hector was able to see the show before his passing on December 29, thanks to the BBC and film production company, who also sent on their own and Michael Portillo's best wishes.

Last October, Hector wrote to the head of the BBC in Glasgow asking if the show could be shared with him – as he feared he wouldn’t be around for the live screening.

Anne added: “Dad came out of hospital in November and there was an email waiting for him from the BBC; an advanced copy of the show which he was asked not to share with anyone.

“It brightened his mood no end and he was absolutely delighted with it. He didn’t send it on to anyone but everyone that came to the house to see him got a preview!

“We’ll all be watching it on Thursday when it’s aired. It might be tough but knowing dad got to see it before he died means the world to us.”

Karen MacIntyre, Hector’s son Iain's wife, accompanied him to the filming last May.

She said: “He was a little nervous but he rose to the occasion like a pro. As soon as the camera was rolling there was no hesitation!”

The programme, which also features Dalmeny Station and Progress Rail steel foundry in South Queensferry, airs tonight at 6.30pm on BBC Two.