That sounds a bit – or a byte – like computer jargon, but the PCs in question were community police constables and they were able to meet some primary school pupils face-to-face this week to deliver their safety message.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have been proudly supporting #SaferInternetDay. This year’s theme is about conversations with young people about being online and what is important to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In support of this initiative officers from Grangemouth, Bo’ness and Braes Community Policing Teams visited schools throughout their areas, delivering inputs on being safe and a good citizen online.”

PCs visited schools in the area to "download" their safety message

PC Boyle and PC Jamison visited Drumbowie Primary School in Standburn, while PC Pacitti, PC Porter and PC Marr visited Beancross and Bowhouse Primary Schools in Grangemouth and PC MacKinnon, PC McKendry and PC McDougall visited Kinneil and Grange Primary Schools in Bo’ness, as well as S1 students at Bo’ness Academy.

“The key message was #DontBeATroll and be respectful of each other to make the internet a better place. Have a chat with any young people you care for and let us know what they learned and if our officers got top marks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our community and school based officers are dedicated to supporting young people within their communities and are happy to arrange further inputs, these can be arranged by e-mailing the community team for your areas.”