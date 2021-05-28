Domestic offender moves back into Camelon house where fire killed her partner
A woman who behaved in a threatening manner towards her partner has now moved into the house where he died in a house fire.
Jeannie Miller (55) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday having pleaded guilty to the threatening behaviour offence she committed against Gordon Downie (60) at an address in Wilson Gardens, Camelon on March 26.
Mr Downie subsequently perished after a house fire at the same premises on April 8.
At a previous court appearance it was stated the house had been a joint tenancy between Miller and Mr Downie.
On that date Sheriff Derek Livingston warned Miller, who had been living in Shiel Gardens, Bainsford, the case against her would still go ahead despite Mr Downie’s death.
At court yesterday Sheriff Livingston heard Miller had now moved back into the house at Wilson Gardens.
He placed her on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition she attend addiction services.