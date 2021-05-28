Domestic offender moves back into Camelon house where fire killed her partner

Jeannie Miller (55) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday having pleaded guilty to the threatening behaviour offence she committed against Gordon Downie (60) at an address in Wilson Gardens, Camelon on March 26.

Mr Downie subsequently perished after a house fire at the same premises on April 8.

At a previous court appearance it was stated the house had been a joint tenancy between Miller and Mr Downie.

14-07-2017. Picture Michael Gillen. CAMELON. Falkirk Sheriff Court exterior.

On that date Sheriff Derek Livingston warned Miller, who had been living in Shiel Gardens, Bainsford, the case against her would still go ahead despite Mr Downie’s death.

At court yesterday Sheriff Livingston heard Miller had now moved back into the house at Wilson Gardens.