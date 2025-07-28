Dome sweet dome: Falkirk area town hall looking in good shape after £150,000 restoration

Residents’ council tax rise help to fund the £150,000 renovation work at Bo’ness Town Hall which saw the B-listed building get its distinctive lantern cupola back.

Falkirk Council commissioned the work earlier this year after inspections revealed extensive water damage and timber decay affecting the decorative structure.

Completed in June 2025, the project reinstated the cupola’s original appearance while addressing structural concerns.

The work was paid for directly from this year’s Council Tax rise, which is currently funding a £15m investment package across the council area. Other areas to benefit were £3.8 million of additional spend on roads, £1.5 million of improvement works at local schools, and £815,000 on flood prevention.

The distinctive dome is back where it belongs atop Bo'ness Town Hall (Picture: Submitted)

Originally built between 1901 and 1904, Bo’ness Town Hall was designed by Edinburgh architect George Washington Browne and included a public library supported by a donation from Scottish-American industrialist Andrew Carnegie.

The cupola formed part of the original design and has been a recognisable feature of the building ever since.

During the renovation, specialist joiners removed the cladding, assessed the original timbers, and reused as much material as possible. Any sections that could not be saved were replaced using Douglas fir – a close match to the original wood – and detailed to replicate the existing design.

Falkirk Council deputy leader Paul Garner said: “Falkirk Council is committed to looking after our area’s key buildings, and thanks to the careful management of the budget over several years we now have the funding in place to make improvements like this.

“I’m delighted to see the cupola restored to its previous glory. It is a familiar sight in Bo’ness and part of what makes the town hall such a distinctive building. Thanks to this project it can remain a feature of the town’s skyline for years to come.

“I’d also like to thank officers for ensuring the restoration was completed in time for this year's Fair. We know how important it is for the building to be looking its best for this big day in Bo’ness’ calendar.

“The wider Town Hall obviously needs a lot of additional investment and this will be considered along with the Grangemouth Town Hall and the Dobbie Hall when the Council settles its budget for 2026/27 in February next year.”

