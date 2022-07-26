Dogs Trust: Wagging welcome for Green MSP Gillian Mackay

The Central Scotland Green MSP was interested to hear more about the charity’s work in Scotland after competing in Holyrood Dog of the Year in May with her sister’s cocker spaniel. Alfie was rehomed from Dogs Trust, so Gillian is keen to promote the many positives of rehoming a rescue dog.

After being given a tour of the West Lothian centre and popping into a children’s education workshop which was underway, Gillian was introduced to current residents including Labrador Arthur. Happily, Arthur has a new home lined up so will shortly leave kennels for his forever home.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green MSP Gillian Mackay visits Dogs Trust West Calder and meets Arthur and assistant manager administration Kim McNeill

Rehoming Centre Manager Susan Tonner chatted to Gillian about the daily work at the centre and the recent expansion of the Home from Home fostering scheme into Dundee and the surrounding counties of Angus, Perthshire and Fife. The charity now has staff working in these areas rehoming dogs direct from foster homes and is always looking for more foster carers to get involved.

Following her visit, the MSP said: "It was a pleasure to visit West Calder Rehoming Centre and to meet not only the lovely dogs but also the dedicated staff who take care of them and work so hard to find them new homes. It was great to hear more about the lengths that charity goes to, to match each individual dog with their perfect home. I was also really interested to hear that some dogs are better suited to a foster home than kennels and how the charity is addressing this by rehoming more dogs in different areas thanks to their Home from Home Foster Scheme.

“After visiting the centre and seeing the different dogs available, I am keener than ever to encourage anyone looking to welcome a dog into their lives, to consider a rescue dog. With rescue dog Alfie in our family, I know what a difference he has made to our lives, so I feel the adopt don’t shop message is an important one.”

Dogs Trust is currently looking for Home from Home fosterers in Dundee, Tayside, Perth and Kinross, Fife, Angus and Kincardine. Anyone interested can call Megan on 01506 873459 or email [email protected]