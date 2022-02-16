Dogs Trust: Help lurcher Noah find a home in Falkirk district

Animal welfare experts are appealing for someone to look after this friendly two-year-old lurcher who is currently staying at the Dogs Trust West Calder.

Noah is a handsome lad who stands out from the crowd with his fluffy, blonde long-hair coat.

He is a friendly boy who adores his human friends. He enjoys a gentle scratch and can’t resist a cheesy treat.

Noah, Dog's Trust West Calder

As a young Lurcher, he is full of energy and would enjoy a large garden where he can chase toys and run around freely.

Noah is always excited to go on walks.

However, he feels uncomfortable around other dogs and prefers to explore quiet areas. He is always ready to jump in the car to go on new adventures.

If you think you could provide a home for Noah or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459.

You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder or Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder for regular updates on events and dogs available for rehoming. Please look at the Dogs Trust website for access information during the coronavirus outbreak.

Dogs Trust West Calder are currently seeking dog fosterers to join their Home from Home scheme. The centre is also recruiting new volunteers. For more information or to get involved in any of these schemes, please contact the centre on 01506 873459 or email [email protected] to learn more about fostering or [email protected] for volunteer opportunities.

