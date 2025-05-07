Dog training initiative leads to life change for Polmont YOI inmates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Audiences of BBC1’s One Show got to see the work of local Community Interest Company Paws for Progress and its dog-assisted learning programmes at Polmont YOI.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video shown on the programme highlights the rescue dog training initiative, which offers young men under 25 the opportunity to learn valuable skills while preparing dogs from Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home for their forever homes.

Paws for Progress believes this pioneering initiative, delivered in partnership with the Scottish Prison Service, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, and Fife College, has been transforming lives for over a decade – helping both people and animals to grow in confidence and thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Rebecca Leonardi, founder and development manager at Paws for Progress CIC, said: “At the heart of this collaboration are the young people and dogs, coming

The Paws for Progress programmed at Polmont YOI was highlighted on a recent episode of BBC1's One Show (Picture: Submitted)

together to build new skills and support others.

"The ripple effects of their learning and development are far-reaching, touching not only their own lives but also those of the people and dogs they encounter along the way.

“This partnership offers a powerful, creative, and impactful approach to helping young people and dogs develop the skills and resilience they need to move forward towards a positive future."

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson added: “This is an excellent partnership which not only brings real benefits to young men in our care, but also the dogs they have worked alongside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Working with these dogs supports the men’s mental health and wellbeing, teaches them new skills, and aids their wider rehabilitation. We are grateful to Paws for Progress, the Edinburgh Cat and Dog Home, and Fife College, for their hard work in delivering this initiative at Polmont.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.