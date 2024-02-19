Dockers big block-a-choc donation for Grangemouth park's annual Easter bash
This year’s event, organised by Friends of Inchyra Park, takes place From 1pm on Sunday, March 31.
A Friends of Inchyra Park spokesperson said: “We received a donation of over 300 Easter eggs from Grangemouth dockers today. They have supported the event in the knowledge we are hoping to collect over 1000 eggs to give away for free at our annual hunt.
"Their kind donation was topped up by an offer of providing volunteers for the day. We are truly grateful for the donation and hope to reach our goal of 1000 eggs to give away on the day.”
As well as the chocolate egg hunt there will be stalls, inflatables, a fire engine, play bus and music on the day.
People can visit the Friends of Inchyra Park Facebook page for more information on the Easter Egg Hunt event.