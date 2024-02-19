News you can trust since 1845
Dockers big block-a-choc donation for Grangemouth park's annual Easter bash

Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park will be holding its annual Easter Egg Hunt next month and donations are already rolling in.
By James Trimble
Published 19th Feb 2024, 11:28 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 12:04 GMT
This year’s event, organised by Friends of Inchyra Park, takes place From 1pm on Sunday, March 31.

A Friends of Inchyra Park spokesperson said: “We received a donation of over 300 Easter eggs from Grangemouth dockers today. They have supported the event in the knowledge we are hoping to collect over 1000 eggs to give away for free at our annual hunt.

"Their kind donation was topped up by an offer of providing volunteers for the day. We are truly grateful for the donation and hope to reach our goal of 1000 eggs to give away on the day.”

Grangemouth dockers with just some of the 300 chocolate eggs they donated to the Inchyra park Easter Egg Hunt event (Picture: Submitted)Grangemouth dockers with just some of the 300 chocolate eggs they donated to the Inchyra park Easter Egg Hunt event (Picture: Submitted)
Grangemouth dockers with just some of the 300 chocolate eggs they donated to the Inchyra park Easter Egg Hunt event (Picture: Submitted)

As well as the chocolate egg hunt there will be stalls, inflatables, a fire engine, play bus and music on the day.

People can visit the Friends of Inchyra Park Facebook page for more information on the Easter Egg Hunt event.

