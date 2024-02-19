Dockers big block-a-choc donation for Grangemouth park's annual Easter bash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year’s event, organised by Friends of Inchyra Park, takes place From 1pm on Sunday, March 31.

A Friends of Inchyra Park spokesperson said: “We received a donation of over 300 Easter eggs from Grangemouth dockers today. They have supported the event in the knowledge we are hoping to collect over 1000 eggs to give away for free at our annual hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Their kind donation was topped up by an offer of providing volunteers for the day. We are truly grateful for the donation and hope to reach our goal of 1000 eggs to give away on the day.”

Grangemouth dockers with just some of the 300 chocolate eggs they donated to the Inchyra park Easter Egg Hunt event (Picture: Submitted)

As well as the chocolate egg hunt there will be stalls, inflatables, a fire engine, play bus and music on the day.