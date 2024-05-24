Do not be alarmed if the sound of sirens fills the air Grangemouth at the start of next month
The actual biannual test of the system, operated by Grangemouth industiral complex’s Major Incident Control Committee, will take place at 7pm on Wednesday, June 5.
Warning tones and verbal messages will sound during this maintenance and testing period and Grangemouth residents and visitors will not be required to take any action.
In the unlikely event of an actual emergency taking place during the maintenance period, the transmission via the warning system will clearly indicate such an event and the public should “Go in, Stay in and Tune in”.
MICC chairman Derek Brown said: “As part of our commitment to public safety we require to conduct maintenance work and testing of the Community Warning System to ensure it is in full working order.
"Within the MICC, we consider the safety of the public to be paramount.”
