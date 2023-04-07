Do Falkirk's pet owners have basic first aid training for their furry loved ones?

The worrying statistics revealed over 90 per cent of owners have received no pet first aid training, while three quarters of those surveyed would not know how to perform CPR on their pet.

The figures highlight a worrying number of owners feeling unequipped to deal with an animal-related medical emergency, such as a seizure, heatstroke or road traffic accident.

PDSA, which provides vital treatment to pets in need, is encouraging owners to brush up on basic skills that could prove crucial. The charity’s expert vets have also created a free pet first aid guide to provide owners with vital knowledge that could help save their pet’s life.

Many of us would not know what to do if our feline friend took a turn for the worst

A survey conducted by the charity also found that 80 per cent of owners do not own a pet first aid kit, and many feel uninformed when it comes to managing common illnesses or injuries affecting their furry family members.

PDSA’s handy first aid guide offers actionable tips around how to spot and provide first aid for injuries such as broken bones or bleeding wounds. It also suggests simple ways to prevent an emergency from happening, including keeping toxic human food and medications out of paws’ reach, as well as how to be prepared if your pet does become unwell or injured.

PDSA vet, Lynne James said: “The figures highlight the extent of the skills gap when it comes to basic pet first aid skills. However, owners often don’t realise how important first aid training is until they need it, which can sometimes be too late.

"As with humans, taking the right actions in the first few minutes following an emergency before seeking veterinary attention can make a huge difference on the outcome of the situation.

"The good news is that while it may seem like a big task, there are practical tips that owners can learn, which will help them treat and potentially save the lives of their pets.

“I’d encourage anyone who doesn’t feel confident providing treatment to their furry friend in an emergency to download our pet first aid guide, which includes a host of resources that could prove vital.

