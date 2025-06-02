DNC at KHR: Grangemouth dancers put on summer show at local church hall
Since Bowhouse Community Centre is now longer available, Grangemouth’s DNC dance school will be performing their annual summer spectacular from noon on Saturday, June 14, in the nearby Kirk of the Holy Rood church hall, which is just a few yards away from the former centre across Bowhouse Road.
Last year’s event had the audience entertained from start to finish, with DNC dance teacher Nicola Curwood thanking her talented dancers for their efforts.
At the time she said: “Thank you team DNC – another amazing show is in the bag. Your energy, effort and sense of fun shone on that stage and I couldn't be more proud of each and every one of you.”
No doubt the school’s 2025 dance stars will also do her proud.
