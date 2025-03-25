Distillery hosting 'gin-ormous' afternoon tea for Strathcarron Hospice

A distillery is hosting a hospice fundraiser which they are confident will be a “gin-ormous” success.

Stirling Distillery is the latest business to sign up to host an event for the Strathcarron Hospice Big Birthday Tea fundraiser next month.

Tickets are now available to join the distillery team for the Afternoon Gin ‘n’ Tea at 3pm on Friday, April 25 where you can enjoy three hand crafted gins, an afternoon tea by Tatties and Tipples and a cuppa. All this in the knowledge that you will be supporting a great cause.

Half of all ticket sales will go towards the hospice which needs £16,637 a day to run its vital services for end of life and palliative care patients and their families.

Stirling Distillery is hosting a Gin Afternoon Tea in aid of Strathcarron Hospice. Pic: Contributed

Claire Kennedy, corporate fundraiser at Strathcarron Hospice, said: “We would like to thank Stirling Distillery for joining our Big Birthday Tea fundraiser by hosting what is set to be a fantastic afternoon of food and drink in a great location.

“With only one third of our funding coming from the NHS, every pound you donate is vital in going towards keeping our services running. We are keen for other businesses to join the Big Birthday Tea and host a get together to fundraise for the Hospice to raise as much as possible, so get involved.”

Elle McCann, general manager of Stirling Distillery, said: "We are delighted to support Strathcarron Hospice and take part in their Big Birthday Tea Party fundraiser this April.

"Join us to indulge in a delightful afternoon of gin and tea while supporting a great cause. Enjoy a guided tasting of three handcrafted gins, each expertly paired to highlight their unique botanicals. Then, sit back and savour a beautifully prepared afternoon tea by Tatties & Tipples, featuring a selection of sweet and savoury treats.

"With 50 per cent of all ticket sales donated to Strathcarron Hospice, this experience is the perfect way to sip, snack, and give back. Gather your friends for an afternoon of flavour, relaxation, and generosity."

If you would like to book tickets for Strathcarron’s Big Birthday Tea at Stirling Distillery call 01786 596496 or visit here

Interested in hosting your own event? Contact Strathcarron’s fundraising team on 01324 826222 or register for a fundraising pack online.

