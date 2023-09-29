News you can trust since 1845
Distillers One of One Auction: Rare Rosebank whisky pairing going under the hammer

Rare bottles of Rosebank whisky are being auctioned off for charity next week.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST
The Distillers One of One Auction – the world’s most distinguished ultra-rare whisky auction, hosted in partnership with Sotheby’s – takes place at Hopetoun House near Edinburgh next Thursday, October 5.

Among the 39 lots are the very first bottles from both Rosebank 1993 single casks 433 and 625 which have an estimated value between £5000 and £10,000.

Lot 21 is a “unique pairing of two rare single casks”, which were the last distilled before the Rosebank Distillery in Falkirk closed in 1993.

Two bottles from Rosebank 1993 are up for auction. Pic: Michael GillenTwo bottles from Rosebank 1993 are up for auction. Pic: Michael Gillen
Since acquired by Ian MacLeod Distillers, the distillery is presenting both bottles on a wooden display plinth made from retired casks and also is offering a first look experience for two to visit the newly rebuilt Rosebank ahead of the public opening in Spring 2024.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to The Distillers’ Charity, principally to the Youth Action Fund, which is dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged young people in Scotland.

With a record-breaking £2.4 million raised at the inaugural One of One auction in 2021, which has directly benefitted more than 500 young people aged between 16 and 25, and helped secure them further education, apprenticeships and employment, expectations of having a similar impact from next week’s auction are extremely high.

You can see a full list of lots – including the 27-year-old Rosebank pairing – and register for online bidding here

