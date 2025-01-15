Disruption for Falkirk motorists as bridge work leads to road closures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Expansion joint works on the Clackmannanshire Bridge mean a week of road closures for motorists in the Falkirk area.

The A876 will be closed between Higgin’s Neuk Roundabout and Kilbagie Roundabout from 8pm and 6am from Monday, January 20 to Monday, January 27, to allow elements of the expansion joints on the Clackmannanshire Bridge to be replaced and a full inspection of the joints to be undertaken.

The closure will also allow other inspections of the bridge to be completed safely.

Vehicular traffic will be diverted between Higgin’s Neuk Roundabout and Kilbagie Roundabout via the Kincardine Bridge, A985, Longannet Roundabout and the A977, adding approximately 0.3 miles and 3 minutes to affected journeys.

The work on the bridge will mean a week of road closures (Picture: Jimi Rae, National World)

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians via the footway/cycleway.

Abnormal loads will still be able to cross the Clackmannanshire Bridge during the works but will have to enter temporary abnormal load bays signposted at Higgin’s Neuk and Kilbagie Roundabouts, from where they will be escorted through the works area.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “It’s necessary to close the Clackmannanshire Bridge while we carry out these essential works, however we’ve scheduled them at night to minimise any disruption.

“We’re grateful to road users and local communities for their understanding. We’ll do all we can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.”

Consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders to make them aware of the works in advance.

All works are weather dependent and subject to postponement in the event of adverse conditions.