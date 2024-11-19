Dispense the prizes: Two Falkirk area pharmacies up for national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two teams from NHS Forth Valley are in contention for the prestigious “Hospital Pharmacy Team of the Year” at the 2024 Scottish Healthcare Awards.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Acute Pharmacy and Community Hospital Pharmacy teams will go head-to-head at the gala dinner and awards ceremony on Wednesday, November 20 at Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza hotel.

Both teams have been shortlisted for helping to improve and enhance pharmaceutical care, leading to positive outcomes for local patients, reduced costs and greater collaboration with pharmacy colleagues from other hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen O’Neill, NHS Forth Valley associate director of pharmacy for acute and specialist services, said: “The acute pharmacy team at Forth Valley Royal Hospital provides a wide range of services to both our multidisciplinary colleagues and the patients of Forth Valley.

The Acute Pharmacy team is in the running for the Hospital Pharmacy Team of the Year title at this year's Scottish Healthcare Awards (Picture: Submitted)

"These includd services to support busy oncology and nutrition teams, comprehensive dispensary services and a wide range of clinical and prescribing services for both inpatients and outpatients.

“More recently, the team had to adapt their roles to support the introduction of a new robotic system within the hospital’s pharmacy which saw them working from a temporary dispensary a fraction of the size of the normal dispensary, with a smaller number of dispensing terminals.

“Overall, the team demonstrated excellent problem solving and resilience to overcome any obstacles as the scale of the project brought with it many unforeseen issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Colligan, NHS Forth Valley associate director of pharmacy for primary and community care services, added: “The pharmacy team working in our community hospitals is relatively new.

The Community Hospital Pharmacy team is in the running for the Hospital Pharmacy Team of the Year title at this year's Scottish Healthcare Awards (Picture: Submitted)

"However, they have come together to develop a new and more innovative approach to providing pharmaceutical care to local patients, taking a much more proactive role around reviews for patients taking several different kinds of medication with a real emphasis on value-based healthcare.

“The team now takes a ‘what matters to me’ approach when discussing patients’ medication with them. Their drive and enthusiasm has enabled them to deliver high quality services within existing resources.

"They have upskilled the pharmacy technicians to carry out tasks such as blood pressure monitoring and phlebotomy to support medication reviews. Patients have reported a real benefit to having their medicines reviewed and explained to them.”

Laura Byrne, NHS Forth Valley director of pharmacy, said she was delighted both teams have been selected as finalists for the prestigious national award.