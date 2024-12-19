Disappointed customers start up online complaints page on Denny campervan firm
Campervanco, based in Winchester Avenue, Denny, appears to have shut up shop, according to unhappy clients – who have even started their own Facebook group called “Complain against Campervan Co Scotland”.
One customer got in touch with The Falkirk Herald this week saying she had been going to travel up from Leeds to pick up the £27,000 newly converted campervan and was completely “ghosted” by the firm.
She added: “I’m one of a number of customers who were due to pick up brand new campervans in the past week from CampervanCo only to find the factory locked up, e-mails un-responded and phone calls not answered.
"I have spent £27,000 on a newly converted campervan – money left to me by my mum who passed away two years ago. I was due to travel up from Leeds to pick it up, but having been ghosted by the company for over a week, I discovered they may have gone into administration.
“As yet the company remains active on Companies House, so we have no idea what to do.”
The woman stated she has now involved a lawyer in the matter and has joined the Complain Against CampervanCo Scotland Facebook group with over 40 other disappointed customers demanding answers.
Established in 2006 as Campers Scotland Ltd, the firm started out as a hire company with five Mazda Bongos and, according to its website, grew into the “UK’s premier campervan manufacturer” with offices in London and headquarters in Denny.
Back in 2022 the firm revealed it had plans to double its manufacturing output, having moved into much-larger premises in Denny to accommodate this expansion.
The firm also declared it was going to launch one of the most innovative and sustainable campervans available anywhere in the world.
The Falkirk Herald contacted CampervanCo this week regarding the issues customers have brought forward and, like them, is still waiting waiting for a response.
Visit the customers’ complaint Facebook page for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.