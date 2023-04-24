Craig Watson, from Falkirk, is joining the MS Society in raising awareness of the condition during MS Awareness Week, which runs from April 24 to 30, 2023.

The cost of living crisis is forcing many people to choose between heating and eating, but Craig Watson, who was diagnosed with primary progressive MS in 2016, says disabled people often have an additional third option to choose between – their independence.

The 51-year-old, who experiences a number of symptoms including mobility issues, vision problems, cognitive fog, fatigue and problems with his speech, is joining MS Society Scotland to raise awareness of what MS is and how it can affect people as part of MS Awareness Week, which runs from April 24 to 30.

Craig said: “We hear a lot about ‘heating or eating’ and that is a credible choice some folk have to make. But if, like me, you use a wheelchair or a mobility scooter, we have to think ‘heating, eating or independence’.

"I am fortunate in that I have two mobility scooters. One that folds up and goes in a car boot, the other doesn’t fold and I use locally. I am unable to go for a walk, so I go out for a ‘scoot’ to get me out the house – or I did.

“Mobility scooters are electric vehicles and are charged by plugging them into a mains socket, so I have to think about the cost to the household. Now I have to weigh up heating, eating and independence. Can I live without heating? I would rather not. Can I live without eating? No. Can I live without my independence? Yes.

"To me, personal independence is high on the list of priorities. But it’s not as important as staying warm and fed. But although my physical health won’t suffer from losing my independence, my mental health likely will. Losing the ability to go down the street by myself to visit a mate, or go to the loo without having to ask someone to push me there, it takes its toll on your mental wellbeing.

"Regardless of cost, maintaining mental health is important to us all but especially to those of us that live with lifelong conditions. Good health won’t cure MS but taking care of our health, both physical and mental, can improve our symptoms. That’s why it’s vital that we can afford to keep our independence.”

Craig’s experience is backed by findings from a recent MS Society survey which saw 58 per cent of the respondents from Scotland who felt their care and support needs had not been fully met in the last 12 months had felt lonely or isolated.

More than 15,000 people in Scotland live with MS, which damages nerves in the body making it difficult to do every day things like walk, talk, eat and think.

For the first time, the MS Society has joined forces with six other MS charities – Shift.MS, MS Trust, MS-UK, Overcoming MS, MS Together and the MS Therapy Centres – to mark MS Awareness Week.

