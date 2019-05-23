Disability charity plays ‘Key’ role in Falkirk community

Helping adults with learning disabilities lead safe, happy lives is at the heart of all work carried out by dedicated staff at long-established charity, Key.

The organisation has bases in Stenhousemuir, Bainsford, Camelon and Lauriston as well as branches in Stirling and Clackmannanshire and other parts of Scotland.

Key supports 103 service users in Falkirk and 189 across the Forth Valley as a whole and offers each individual and their families tailored support.

The charity also runs activity events to help them connect with their communities.

Two such events were held recently at the Dawson Community Centre in Bainsford –one as part of Learning Disability Week and the other to raise money for Strathcarron Hospice.

Service users and their families took part in a series of activity taster workshops ran by Falkirk’s sports development team and also enjoyed games, a raffle, cakes and refreshments. Key representatives later presented a cheque for £770 to Strathcarron Hospice.

Area manager for Key, Michael Lewis said: “Both community events were very well attended.

“The first one was for Strathcarron’s Big Birthday Tea and we feel very proud we were able to raise so much money for such an important local cause.

“We’ll certainly be doing more of this sort of thing in the future as an inclusive approach is a big part of what we do.

“At Key we firmly believe that good support is essential for a good life and we work alongside each person we support, and their family, to help them live life to the full.”

Mr Lewis explained Key’s framework had changed over the past three years to include working with vulnerable adults including people with mental health issues and also helping carers cope with stress.

“We have a very person-centred, warm and compassionate key approach which helps us deliver specific care plans and help connect people into their communities,” he said.

Key team manager Lynn Reddington added: “Our service users work tirelessly to make our community events so successful. It is so important for people to have things to do in their lives that promote positive outcomes and break down barriers of social isolation.

“We would like to thank everyone who donated raffle prizes especially Hidden Treasure charity shop and Morrisons for their support and generosity.”

Mr Lewis is currently exploring the possibility of setting up a community choir and is seeking volunteers to spare an hour of their time each week to help get the venture off the ground.

The organisation is also currently recruiting for social care support workers.

Anyone interested in applying can contact 01324 614 054 or visit www.key.org.uk.