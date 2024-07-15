Dirty dogs and mucky pups can now enjoy a good scrub in historic Falkirk park

By James Trimble
Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:02 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 13:12 BST
Plans to create a facility in a public park which will allow dog owners to give their pet pooch a good wash have been given the nod by Falkirk Council.

Carr Inglis Ltd lodged an application with the local authority on May 31 to create a self service dog washing facility at the Par 3 Golf Centre in Callendar Park, Falkirk.

Planning officer acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, July 12.

The applicants were also given the installed a similar facility in Helix Park last year.

