Dinosaurs set to roam Falkirk High Street as The Big Dino Weekend comes to town
The town is set to roar with excitement as the Big Dino Weekend takes over the High Street on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11.
The free fun event is offering families an unforgettable experience with a host of impressive dinosaurs and unique animal handling opportunities taking place in the town centre.
The events will run from 10am to 6pm both days with activities all around the town centre including in the area below the Steeple on the High Street as well as in the seating area next to The Lonely Broomstick.
Among the highlights of the weekend, which has been organised by Falkirk Delivers, will be the chance for visitors to meet the dinosaurs. Be prepared to be amazed by some large dinosaurs, including Bruce the T-Rex and Betsy the Triceratops.
Bruce, standing at 8ft tall and 27ft long, is sure to turn heads with his mighty roar, while Betsy will charm guests with her gentle demeanour and love for dancing to Lizzo.
A herd of baby dinosaurs – including various specious – will also be in town for interactive fun and can’t wait to meet the younger visitors.
There’s also a chance to get hands-on with some very special creatures thanks to free animal handling activities hosted by the Racks 4 Reptiles team in the Falkirk Delivers office below the Steeple. It’s a great opportunity to interact with fascinating creatures.
The weekend of prehistoric adventure and fun is open to the public and the organisers hope families and dinosaur enthusiasts will come along and explore and learn.
Stefanie Paterson, the event’s organiser from Falkirk Delivers, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the Big Dino Weekend to Falkirk. It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to come together, enjoy free activities and meet the dinos. We look forward to welcoming everyone for a weekend of fun.”
To find out more visit the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.