Dino joins visitors at Forth Valley Sensory Centre annual garden party in 27 pics

Taking place last Friday afternoon, July 18, the sun shone as centre users, their family and friends, along with supporters enjoyed the activities on offer.

Their generosity also helped raise £1941 which goes towards the work at the sensory centre and its work with those in the community who have visual and hearing impairment.

There was lots for everyone to do with the sensory garden filled with old school games, including sponge splat, crazy golf and footbowls.

Lots of stalls were set up in the centre and the grounds for people to browse, while there was also picnics available to purchase.

One of the most popular attractions with the youngsters was a special guest appearance from a rather large dinosaur in partnership with Falkirk Delivers and their Lego Dino Trail.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “A massive thank you to everyone who joined us at the FVSC Garden Party. From our amazing volunteers and stall holders to all the fantastic families and FVSC friends who came along – your support, energy and generosity made the day truly special.

