Digital evolution: Radio Royal makes waves at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s long established in-house broadcaster – which has been operating for almost half a century – is now avaiable on DAB+ Digital Radio.

Central FM were earlier this year awarded the licence to operate a new digital radio multiplex by Ofcom to Forth Valley areas and Radio Royal is now reaping the benefits of this change, reaching a much bigger audience.

Radio Royal chairman Andrew Morley said: “It's great to get Radio Royal back on the air again, we had many listeners let us know they missed our broadcasts after our

medium wave service on 1278am closed when we moved to FVRH in 2010.

Radio Royal DJ Lee Tait and some of the team of staff and volunteers are now reaching a bigger audience after going digital (Picture: Mark Ferguson, National World)

"Our unique blend of music and healthcare messaging will now be available to a much wider audience across the Forth Valley and I would like to thank Central FM and

NHS Forth Valley for their support in making this launch possible.”

To tune into Radio Royal on a DAB+ compatible radio, people can select the retune option in the radio's menu and after a quick scan they should then find Radio Royal in the station list.

Radio Royal can also be heard using the station’s Android and Apple apps, via the Radio Royal website at radioroyal.org, on Radio Player, and by asking Alexa to "play Radio Royal".

Phyllis Wilkieson, chief nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, said: “It’s great more people will now have access to Radio Royal. This means, they will not only be able to