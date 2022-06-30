Diamond wedding: Falkirk couple Davie and Isabel Sneddon celebrate 60 years

Davie and Isabel Sneddon were married in Larbert Old Parish Church on June 29, 1962 and six decades later they were again the centre of attention as family and friends marked the special occasion with cards, flowers and good wishes.

Davie, 86, grew up in Bainsford and his work as a gas cooker fitter with R&A Main was interrupted by National Service. However, on his return from Hong Kong her resumed his role.

It was a visit to the Dobbie Hall dancing in 1959 that he met Isabel Deans from Stenhousemuir.

The pair admit to hitting it off straight away with wedding bells ringing three years later, followed by a reception at the Plough Hotel.

Their honeymoon was in Jersey, somewhere Isabel, now 82, had always wanted to visit. “At that point I’d never been further than Blackpool,” she said.

Isabel worked in Carrongrave Paper Mill in Denny then later had a job in the well-know Falkirk store Bishop Brothers. Latterly she spend 25 years working as a domestic assistant in Falkirk & District Royal Infirmary and the RSNH in Larbert.

David spent much of his working life with BP Chemicals in Grangemouth.

The couple have three children – son David, 59, and daughters Linda, 54, and Mandy, 49, as well as seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

They raised their family in Tamfourhill and Mariner Gardens in Camelon before moving to Rosebank Avenue around 30 years ago and have lived there ever since.

Their honeymoon trip to Jersey installed a love of travelling and holidays but since 1990 there main hobby has involved their four-legged friends.

The couple have owned several golden retrievers over the years, at one point they had three and could often be seen in the streets and parks around their home walking their pets.

Isabel added: "We also bred and would show the dogs but we’ve only got one puppy now, five-month-old Ivy.”