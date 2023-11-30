A couple who met at the Dobbie Hall are marking 60 years of marriage today (Thursday).

Chig and Ann Whitehead celebrate 60 years of marriage on November 30. Pic: Michael Gillen

The attraction between Ann Clark and Herbert Whitehead – better known to all as Chig – sparked romance and over six decades later they are looking forward to a quiet celebration to mark their special day.

The pair were married on November 30, 1963 in Bainsford Parish Church, followed by a reception for family and friends at the Masonic Hall in Stenhousemuir.

Ann was originally from Bainsford and worked in bookbinders Dunn & Wilson, while Chig grew up in Stenhousemuir where he was an electrician.

The couple admit they were lucky as Chig, now 82, had a small inheritance from his mother and they were able to buy a flat to set up their first home in Laurieston.

They remained in Laurieston after the birth of their twin sons, Roy and Alan, before moving when the youngsters were around four to a house behind Graeme High School with the boys attending Comely Park School.

Their next home was when the new development in Hallglen opened in the early 1970s before they moved to Tryst Road in Stenhousemuir where they lived for over 30 years. Around six years ago they moved into their present home – and last home according to Ann, now 81 – in nearby King Street.

Ann said: “We would just get a house the way we wanted it and Chig would want to move on to another challenge.”

When the couple married it was customary for woman to give up work, but after having her family Ann took a job as a nursing auxiliary before going on to do her training as a nurse. For over 30 year she worked in the former Falkirk & District Royal Infirmary, mainly on the medical wards.

A keen bowler, Ann has been a member of Stenhousemuir Bowling Club for many years, while Chig was a keen fisherman and walker in his younger and fitter days.

Their son Roy now lives in France, while Alan, who has two sons, lives in Germany where Ann and Chig will travel to in December to meet their new great-granddaughter.

“We have been to visit them before but mainly they come back to see us as Chig is not that keen on flying,” admitted Ann – although he is putting that aside to meet the latest addition to the Whitehead family.

Ann says they have no secret to a long marriage, although she did recall an argument in the early days when she went back to her mum – who promptly handed over her bus fare and sent her back.